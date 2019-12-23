Tri-Cities Prep had a 31-16 lead over rival DeSales midway through their prep boys basketball clash here on Saturday, but the Irish managed to make a game of it.
DeSales rallied in the second half, only to end up with a 51-45 loss in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference action here on Saturday.
Andrew Lyford led the Irish with his 15 points.
"(The) coaching staff was pleased with our effort, but disappointed in the result," Irish coach Greg Fazzari said. "Tri-City Prep is a quality program and we look forward to seeing them again in the playoffs."
Next, DeSales (2-3 overall, 1-2 in the league) will host its annual holiday tournament Dec. 27-28, starting with a semifinal against College Place on Friday at 7:30 p.m.