RICHLAND — Five no-hit innings by Ryan Chase highlighted a doubleheader sweep for the DeSales Catholic High School’s baseball team here Monday, April 12, at Liberty Christian.
Chase chalked up eight strikeouts as the undefeated Irish (4-0 record) took the opener 18-0 before completing the sweep with a 16-2 rout in the second game.
“Ryan Chase brought his A game again today, and was fantastic on the mound,” Irish coach Keith Woelber said. “(He) pitched to get outs and found the strike zone early and often.
“Hitters found ways to battle and put the ball in play to get us a strong lead, and Ryan never looked back on the mound.”
In the second game, DeSales pitchers Sal Sick and Billy Holtzinger combined on another dominating performance.
“Game 2, Sal Sisk started on the mound giving up two early runs, but settled in comfortably and handed the ball over to Holtzinger in the fourth to keep the door shut,” Woelber said.
The Irish next play Saturday at Pomeroy.
“That should be a big test for us as they have a talented squad,” Woelber said. “Should be an exciting doubleheader.”