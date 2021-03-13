Sophomore quarterback Joe Baffney passed for 236 yards and rushed for 158 more on Friday as DeSales celebrated Senior Night with a 42-14 victory over Lyle-Wishram in eight-man football action at Ty Baffney Field.
Baffney threw three touchdown passes on a night when Lucas Hicks, Koy Fruchi, and Drake Scott were among a group of 10 seniors honored during pre-game ceremonies.
“It was nice to send the seniors off with a win, especially with everything that has gone on this past year,” DeSales coach Josh Richard said.
The Irish defense, which limited Touchet to 87 yards of total offense a week earlier, held the Cougars to 131 yards on Friday.
Lyle-Wishram rushed for just 30 net yards.
Ten of its 27 rushing plays ended behind the line of scrimmage.
“Defensively, we did a good job of keeping them out of the end zone,” Richard said. “Kind of a bend but don’t break mentality.”
Two of Baffney’s touchdown throws were claimed by wide receiver Seamus Doohan.
The first — a 13-yard strike with 1:24 remaining in the second quarter — gave the Irish a 20-6 halftime lead.
Baffney’s latter six-point toss to Doohan occurred at the 8:21 mark of the third quarter.
It increased the DeSales advantage to 20, 26-6.
Both teams benefited from lengthy kickoff returns to ink touchdowns in the first quarter.
The visiting Cougars, following a 78-yard return of the opening kickoff by Aaron Smith, tallied on their first play — a 12-yard pass from Cruz Montoya to Robbie Dorr.
DeSales’ Aaron Kjeldgaard scored on a 1-yard touchdown burst just a minute and three seconds later to knot the score at 6-6.
Kjeldgaard’s score came two snaps after a 73-yard kickoff return by Fruchi.
Baffney put the Irish up for good, 12-6, with a 4-yard T.D. scamper at the 9:36 mark of the second quarter.
Lyle-Wishram closed to within 12, 26-14, late in the third quarter, but the Irish responded with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Baffney hit Jack Lesko with a 30-yard pass at the 10:39 mark, then sprinted around the right side of the Cougar defense for a 53-yard touchdown with 7:56 to go.
The Irish concluded their shortened season with two wins and one loss. Lyle-Wishram ended 2-2.
“It was a very different game from last year (2019),” Richard said of a 48-44 loss to the Cougars the last time the teams met. “We were glad to get a little bit of redemption.”