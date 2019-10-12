SUNNYSIDE — DeSales exploded for 44 second-quarter points here Friday night and rolled to a 64-6 victory over Sunnyside Christian in Class B-8 football action at Sunnyside High School’s Clem Senn Field.
Matt Miedema, Bobby Holtzinger, Aaron Kjeldgaard and Lucas Hicks scored two touchdowns apiece, and Ryan Rizzuti added one, as the Irish improved to 4-2, while the Knights dropped to 2-4 after suffering their third straight loss.
DeSales’ defense recorded 11 sacks and bankrupted the Sunnyside Christian running game to the tune of minus-85 net yards rushing.
“I’m so proud of the boys,” DeSales coach Josh Richard said. “It was a solid effort that was most satisfying.”
The Irish scored twice in the first quarter on a 12-yard run by Rizzuti and a 16-yard pass from Holtzinger to Miedema.
Holtzinger and Miedema hooked up for a 76-yard pass-and-catch combo to commence the second-quarter eruption. Holtzinger contributed T.D. advances of 15 and 56 yards, and hit Kjeldgaard with a six-point throw that covered 27 yards.
Hicks scored his two touchdowns in the final minute of the quarter - a 15-yard pass from Holtzinger and a 56-yard fumble return on the last play of the half.
“The second quarter was amazing,” Richard said. “We did some good things both offensively and defensively that allowed us to widen our lead.”
Kjeldgaard returned an interception 15 yards at the 9:23 mark of the fourth quarter for the last tally of the game.
DeSales hosts Tekoa-Rosalia next Friday.
DeSales 64, Sunnyside Christian 6
DeSales144406—64
Sunnyside Christian0600—6
DeS — Rizzuti 12 run (pass failed).
DeS — Miedema 16 pass from Holtzinger (Holtzinger run).
DeS — Miedema 76 pass from Holtzinger (pass failed).
DeS — Holtzinger 15 run (run failed).
SC — Beltman 57 pass from Fultz (pass failed).
DeS — Holtzinger 56 run (Rizzuti run).
DeS — Kjeldgaard 27 pass from Holtzinger (Rizzuti run).
DeS — Hicks 15 pass from Holtzinger (Rizzuti pass from Holtzinger).
DeS — Hicks 56 fumble return (Holtzinger run).
DeS — Kjeldgaard 15 interception return (run failed).
DeSalesSunnyside Christian
First downs177
Rushes-yards21-17319-(-85)
Passing yards207146
Passing (att-comp-int)15-10-034-15-2
Punting2-331-41
Fumbles-lost2-1SC 1-1
Penalties9-834-39
Individual statistics
RUSHING — DeS: Holtzinger 3-79-2, Kjeldgaard 6-65, Rizzuti 7-52, Lesko 3-7, Tea, 2-(-30); SC: Beltman 1-0, Wagenaar 1-(-5), Au. Prins 2-(-5), Thomas 3-(-5), Bosma 2-(-9), Fultz 10-(-61).
PASSING — DeS: Holtzinger 8-12-0, 192 yards, 5 TDs, Lesko 2-3-0, 15 yards; SC: Fultz 11-24-0, 111 yards, 1 TD, Bosma 4-10-2, 35 yards.
RECEIVING — DeS: Miedema 2-92-2, Rizzuti 2-32-1, Kjeldgaard 2-31-1, Worden 2-31, Hicks 1-15, Doohan 1-6; SC: Beltman 5-99-1, Thomas 3-(-2), Ar. Prins 2-39, Wagenaar 2-9, Au. Prins 1-10, Bosma 1-0, Newhouse 1-(-9).