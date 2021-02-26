YAKIMA — DeSales picked up its first match victory of the 2021 prep volleyball season here Thursday, defeating Yakima Nation Tribal School in straight sets (25-22, 25-19, 25-17).
"Great positive strides tonight for the team," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said.
Tayle Mooney and Emma Klein together served 11 aces — Mooney had eight, Klein three — as the Irish (1-2 record) totaled 16 on 82% serving.
Klein was 14-for-14 serving, Mooney 14-of-17.
Meanwhile, teammate Katie Hermann returned after an injury had sidelined her for the first week of action.
The Irish welcomed her presence.
"Katie is a very intense and a high energy libero," Ruthven said. "Having her energy out there helped the team defense improve and move forward in a positive and exciting manner.
"Two big sparks for us tonight were the tough serving and the defense."
DeSales looks to keep momentum going Saturday, when it hosts Liberty Christian.
The victory at Yakima Nation Tribal School gave DeSales a lot on which to build.
No more than three points ever separated the two teams through a closely battled first set, but DeSales took a 14-13 lead and managed to hold off Yakima Nation the rest of the way.
DeSales already had seven aces by the end of the opening period.
Ruthven credited Irish defense, passing and serving for helping them win the second set, as Klein sparked a five-point DeSales run at the end.
More of the same in the final set, as the Irish finished the match with a 6-0 run.
"All three sets were very competitive with neither team taking significant leads," Ruthven said.