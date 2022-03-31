DeSales' baseball team had little trouble dispatching visiting Sunnyside Christian in a pair of Southeast 1B League games on Thursday, March 31.
The Irish rode a four-run second quarter, followed to a six-run sixth, in the opening 11-1 victory, and followed that with 23-3 win in the nightcap that was keyed by a 15-run third inning.
In the first game, Ryan Chase pitched a complete-game win for DeSales, striking out 13 Knights.
Chase helped his cause with three of the Irish's 11 hits.
In the nightcap, Joe Baffney and Chase each had four hits as DeSales racked up 24 hits in the game.
Sal Sisk went 3 innings on the mound for the Irish, striking out three Sunnyside Christian batters, with Billy Holtzinger striking out four during his two-inning pitching stint.
Remy Acreo had five RBI for DeSales in the victory.
“Ryan Chase had another great outing, striking out 13 and walking only four," Irish coach Keith Woelber said. "His confidence on the mound helps our hitter relax, which showed as we racked up 11 hits in game one and 24 in game two.
"Both Sal Sisk and Billy Holtzinger pitched well in game two, only giving up two hits and striking out eight," he said. "To be able to have trust in our pitching staff is a huge confidence booster for our team."
The Irish next go to Walla Walla Valley Academy for a twin bill at 2 p.m on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.