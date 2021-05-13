SOFTBALL
DeSales grad earns all-NWC
HILLSBORO, Ore. — DeSales High graduate Maddy Thomas earned All-Northwest Conference second-team honors following her season with Whitworth.
Thomas, a catcher who already has Whitworth’s career record for home runs (29) in just two-and-a-half seasons, set a Pirate single season mark with 14 in 2021.
She also set a school single-season record for slugging average (.828) with 12 doubles and a triple among her 40 hits.
She hit .345 and drove in 46 runs, missing the Pirate school record by two RBIs.
Thomas also threw out nearly 25% of attempted base-stealers.
Whitworth finished the season 15-23 overall and 11-11 (4th place) in the NWC. But the Pirates caught fire on the second day of the NWC tournament and advanced to play Linfield in the championship game.
Ex-Irish coach Cox named MaxPreps’ Greatest Coach of All Time in Washington
Kim Cox, who coached baseball for 34 years at DeSales, racking up a record of 670-134 for an .833 winning percentage, has been named MaxPreps’ Greatest Baseball Coach of All Time in Washington.
He won a state-record 19 state championships at the school, and made the playoffs 30 years in a row.