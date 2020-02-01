WHITE SWAN — White Swan took control over the last two minutes of the first half here Saturday in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
The spurt propelled the Cougars to a 54-41 win over DeSales.
The Irish squeaked to a 7-6 lead after one, and things were looking good through the first six minutes of the second period.
"We had a 17-14 lead with 2:20 left in the first half," irish coach Tim Duncan said. "They got a couple of run outs off steals and hit a couple of 3s and went on an 11-0 run. That was it."
DeSales never recovered and the Cougars inched further away in the second half to take the 54-41 win.
Nakoda Sampson posted a game-high 19 points to lead the Cougars to the win.
Morgan Thomas drained four from beyond the arc and led the Irish with 14. Lesley Arceo chipped in eight.
In Friday action in the Irish gym, DeSales posted a tense 40-38, non-league win over Sunnyside Christian.
Kenna Buratto hit two free throws for the Irish with 20 ticks left to put the Irish up. The Kinghts had several opportunities but failed to convert and DeSales escaped with the 40-38 win.
"Kenna hit a couple of big free throws for us," Duncan commented. "Sunnyside Christian is a perennial 1B state qualifier and we got out of some tough situations at the end. A good win for us."
Thomas led the Irish with 13 points. Buratto finished with seven and Maddie Wahl connected for six.
With the White Swan loss, the Irish drop to 6-5 in EWAC play with one game left in the regular season EWAC season. However, the Irish have clinched a playoff spot and will take the No. 2 seed into the District playoffs.
Dayton-Waitsburg will wrap up the Irish regular season and wrap up the 25-year regular season coaching career of Duncan when D-W visits Tuesday.
Cougars 54, Irish 41
DESALES (41) — Arceo 8, Buratto 4, Hermann 6, Wahl 6, Skaarup 3, Michelson, Thomas 14, Jimenez, Riney.
WHITE SWAN (54) — Sampson 19, Jackson, Andrews 2, Bass 2, Brock 11, Scabbyrole 2, Wolfsberger 3, Vanpelt 9, Baltijolla, 4, Pineda 2.
DeSales;7;10;14;10;—;41
White Swan;6;19;15;14;—;54
3-point goals - DeS 5 (Thomas 4), WS 6 (Sampson 3). Total fouls - DeS 11, WS 14. Fouled out - none.
Irish 40, Knights 38
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (38) - M. Candanoza 13, Banks 9, K. Candanoza, Alseth 2, Halma, Andringa 14, Wolters.
DESALES (40) - Arceo 3, Buratto 7, Hermann 5, Wahl 6, Scaarup 3, Michelson 3, Thomas 13.
SC;7;15;6;10;—;38
DeS;11;16;4;9;—;40
3-point goals - SC 7 (Andringa 4), DeS 8 (Thomas 3). Total fouls - SC 12, Des 14. Fouled out - none.