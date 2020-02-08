GRANGER, Wash. — The DeSales Catholic High School girls basketball team went to Granger to start their district tournament on Saturday against White Swan.
White Swan forced overtime where they won 75-67.
DeSales went on an early 8-3 run to open the game.
White Swan quickly clawed their way back after drawing a foul as they went on a 6-0 run.
The teams stayed even for the final minute of the first quarter as the score was tied at 14.
White Swan opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run as they got up 24-14.
DeSales clawed their way back with three three-pointers as they go one a 15-3 run to take the lead by three.
White Swan squeaked out of the second quarter with more points than DeSales as they led 33-31 headed into the locker rooms.
Both teams opened up the third quarter with tying the score at 38. DeSales soon opened up an eight point lead before White Swan got five points back.
DeSales entered the fourth quarter up 47-45.
The fourth quarter opened with both teams making two free throws before White Swan hit a three-point play to take a one point lead.
DeSales comeback and hit White Swan with a 5-0 run.
After White Swan got within reaching distance, the teams traded three-pointers.
With DeSales ahead by three in the final five seconds, White Swan hits a 28-foot three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
DeSales was in major foul trouble with three of their starters either fouled out or close to fouling out. White Swan used this to their advantage as they scored nine of their 12 overtime points in overtime.
DeSales head coach Tim Duncan said, "Everyone played well. This was one of the best efforts I have seen in my 25 years. We just need to put this game behind us."
The DeSales girls will continue their quest for the state tournament as they fall to the consolation bracket. They will await the loser of the Dayton-Waitsburg versus Tri-Cities Prep game that will be on Monday.
DeSales' next match will be in Granger on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
White Swan 75, DeSales 67 OT
DeSALES (67) — Thomas 19, Buratto 16, Wahl 14, Jimenez 12, Arceo 9
WHITE SWAN (75) — Sampson 22, Bock 9, H. Bass 8, Wolfsberger 8, Vanpelt 8, Castilleja 6, Pineda 6, Scabbyrobe 5, Andrews 3
Desales;14;17;16;16;4;—;67
White Swan;14;19;12;18;12;—;75
3-pt field goals — Desales 9 (Jimenez 4, Thomas 4), White Swan 9 (Sampson 5). Fouls — White Swan 19, Desales 20. Fouled out — White Swan (H. Bass, Vanpelt), Desales (Arceo, Buratto, Jimenez).