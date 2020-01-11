The Mabton prep girls basketball team went to DeSales on Friday as DeSales' third home game in a row.
DeSales had Mabton within reach at halftime, but Mabton pulled away to win 42-28.
The first quarter finished tight in this league contest as Mabton led 11-9.
Both teams struggles offensively as there was a combined nine points scored in the second quarter. Mabton still held onto the lead 16-13.
Mabton's offense got clicking in the second half as seniors Kassandra Hernandez and Julissa Guevara both reached double digit points on the night.
DeSales could not get anything going offensively again on the night.
Mabton led at the end of the third quarter 31-20.
The fourth quarter ended up being tighter than the third. DeSales sunk the occasional basket, and Mabton did not have as good of an offensive performance as the previous period.
DeSales head coach Tim Duncan summed up the entire game when he said, "We could not get it together offensively."
DeSales girls will play their final home game before going on the road for several games on Friday, Jan. 17 as they host Liberty Christian. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.
Mabton 42, DeSales 28
MABTON (42) — Hernandez 15, J. Guevara 10, Galarza 7, Garzon 5, Moreno 3, Herrera 2.
DeSALES (28) — Wahl 10, Thomas 6, Arceo 4, Burato 3m Jimenez 3, Herman 2.
Mabton;11;5;15;11;—;42
Desales;9;4;7;8;—;28
3-pt field goals — Mabton 8 (Hernandez 4), Desales 1 (Wahl 1). Fouls — Mabton 12, Desales 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — n/a. Turnovers — n/a. Assists — n/a.