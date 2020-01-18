KITTITAS, Wash. — The DeSales Catholic High School girls basketball team made a big leap this weekend, flattening Liberty Christian 44-30 at home on Friday night, then hitting the road for Kittitas here the next day and walking away with a 34-21 rout of the Coyotes.
"We've really stepped up our defense in a big way," said Irish coach Tim Duncan. "And now that we're starting to learn our offense a little better, we've had some much better results."
The Irish raced out to an early 8-3 lead over the Patriots and never looked back.
DeSales extended their lead by no less than three every frame and won comfortably.
Maddie Wahl led the team with thirteen points on the night, and Morgan Thomas added twelve more, all of which came from downtown.
The next day, the Irish made the nearly three-hour trek to Kittitas and stepped off the bus with a fury.
They held the Coyotes to a mere five points through the first three quarters, then coasted out a rather academic fourth stanza for perhaps their most convincing win of the season.
"It was a really solid defensive performance all around," Duncan said. "When you hold your opponent to five points through three periods, there's not even really anyone that you can single out because they all played so well defensively."
Morgan Thomas scored nine, and Lesley Arceo tacked on seven more for the Irish.
With the pair of wins, DeSales moves to 5-3 in EWAC play and 7-6 overall, leapfrogging White Swan in the conference standings in the process.
The Kittitas win kicked off a string of five consecutive road games for the Irish. Wednesday will see the second of the series, as the Irish will cross the state border for a non-conference match-up with Mac-Hi at 6 p.m.
Irish 44, Patriots 30
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (30) — Bush 13, E. Reed 10, L. Reed 3, Culver 2, Wilson 2.
DESALES (44) — Wahl 13, Thomas 12, Buratto 8, Arceo 6, Skaarup 3, Hermann 2.
LC;5;10;7;8;—;30
DeSales;9;13;10;12;—;44
3-pt field goals — LC 6 (Bush 3); DeSales 7 (Thomas 4). Fouls — LC 10; DeSales 8.
Irish 34, Coyotes 21
DESALES (34) — Thomas 9, Arceo 7, Wahl 6, Hermann 4, Buratto 3, Skaarup 3, Jimenez 2.
KITTITAS (21) — Mohn 10, Moore 4, Allphin 3, Phillips 2, Rupp 2.
DeSales;11;6;15;2;—;34
Kittitas;2;1;2;16;—;21
3-pt field goals — DeSales 3 (Wahl, Skaarup, Thomas 1); Kittitas 2 (Mohn 2). Fouls — DeSales 14; Kittitas 10.