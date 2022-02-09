DeSales' girls basketball team took the lead at the end of the third quarter in the Irish gym on Wednesday night, Feb. 9, but Oakesdale rallied in the final stanza for a 43-34 Southeast 1B District playoff.
The Irish next host Yakama Nation at 6 p.m. on Friday as the tournament continues.
The game was tied 14-all late in the second quarter before the Nighthawks hit a late 3-pointer for a 17-14 halftime lead.
"We had a hard time getting our offense going tonight and at times struggled to put the ball in the basket," Irish coach Kevin Magnaghi said. "(Lucy) Hockett played a really good game for Oaksdale and hit a lot of big shots for them.
Regina Nelson led DeSales with 15 points, while Hockett led Oaksdale with 21 points.
"We came out strong in the beginning, but just could not finish," Magnaghi said.
"Regina had an amazing game," he said. "They doubled Morgan (Thomas) all game and left Regina open, and she came up big for us tonight scoring a season-game-high 15 points.
"They had a good game plan tonight, and I did not make good enough adjustments. That's on me. We will regroup Thursday for practice and be ready to go against Yakama on Friday."
