RICHLAND — A dominating fourth quarter lifted DeSales' girls basketball team over Liberty Christian, 60-50, here Wednesday, June 2.
The Irish clung to 44-42 lead at the start of the fourth against a charged up Liberty Christian attack fueled by Emma Reed, who already had a game-high 26 points.
But it would be DeSales sophomore Morgan Thomas to shine in the clutch, tallying nine of her 14 points while the Irish defense kept Reed quiet the rest of the way.
"That was the best games we've had all year," said Irish coach Kevin Magnaghi, who's team finished with a 2-5 record, but went out on a high note. "We were really hitting on all cylinders. Too bad the season just ended."
Maddie Wahl finished as the top DeSales scorer Wednesday with 16 points, and teammate Lucia Skaarup (the lone senior) matched Thomas with 14.
The Irish were coming off a pair of lopsided defeats, back-to-back last week, including a 58-22 loss at Sunnyside Christian and then a 70-34 rout at home against Oakesdale.
DeSales went to halftime here down 28-27, and yet they regrouped despite having only one senior.
"We're young," Magnaghi said. "We asked a lot of them. They didn't have a summer season to prepare for this. But they worked hard. We hope to get more girls out next year. This was great, and we're building for the future."