DeSales lost its Tuesday volleyball match, falling to Yakima Nation Tribal School in straight sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-18).
The Irish spent the night on the defensive against an energetic and well-functioning Yakima Nation team, DeSales coach Steve Ruthven noted, adding that Yakima Nation used accurate serving to take advantage of their receiving struggles.
“Our ladies worked hard tonight, had some good volleys but we were not as sharp as we have been," Irish coach Steve Riuthven said. "Both serving and hitting errors were up and passing was not as accurate.
"Yakima played well as a team and had better execution."
The Irish found themselves trailing 17-10 midway through the first set, and would spend the rest of the match battling to stay close.
No more than three points ever separated the teams in the second set, and the third set was even at 10-10 before Yakima Nation pulled away.
The Irish look to bounce back Thursday at Liberty Christian.