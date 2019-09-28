PILOT ROCK — Running back Tyasin Burns rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns as the Pilot Rock Rockets improved to 3-0 with a 44-0, non-league football victory over DeSales in eight-man football action here Friday night.
Burns scored the first touchdown of the night from a yard away at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter and added a 19-yard dash with 5:28 remaining in the second period. He commenced a 20-point second quarter blitz with a 25-yard strike to Logan Weinke on the first snap of the stanza.
The Rockets, who are ranked third in the latest Oregon School Activities Association Class 1A poll, have outscored their opponents 146-22 through three games.
The Irish are now 3-1.
DeSales managed just 190 yards total offense. Quarterback Bobby Holtzinger rushed for a team-high 75 yards on 16 carries and teammate Ryan Rizzuti added 58 yards on 12 attempts.
The Irish host league-leading and undefeated Lyle-Wishram next Friday.
Pilot Rock 44, DeSales 0
DeSales0000—0
Pilot Rock82088—44
PR — Burns 1 run (Weinke pass from Corwin).
PR — Weinke 25 pass from Burns (Weinke run).
PR — Burns 19 run (pass failed).
PR — Weinke 40 pass from Corwin (run failed).
PR — Weinke 6 pass from Corwin (Stillman pass from Corwin).
PR — Stillman 5 pass from Corwin (Thornton run).
DeSalesPilot Rock
First Downs1415
Rushes-yards28-14330-340
Passing yards47201
Passing (att-comp-int)21-6-219-13-0
Punts4-26.82-28
Fumbles1-11-0
Penalties7-5810-106
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — DeS: Holtzinger 16-75, Rizzuti 12-58; PR: Burns 23-329-2, Stillman 2-10, Thornton 2-8, Weinke 1-(-1), Team 2-(-6).
PASSING— DeS: Holtzinger 6-21-2, 47 yards, 0 TDs; PR: Corwin 12-18-0, 176 yards, 3 TDs, Burns 1-1-0, 25 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — DeS: Miedema 3-22, Kjeldgaard 2-20, Rizzuti 1-5; PR: Weinke 6-107-3, Stillman 5-80-1, Burns 2-14.