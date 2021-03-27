Perennial Class 1B softball powerhouse Colton flexed its muscle twice against DeSales on Saturday.
The Wildcats shut out the Irish, 14-0, in the opening game of a scheduled doubleheader despite three hits from DeSales’ Hadley Dunham.
Layla Moon pitched six innings for the Irish and struck out four. Conversely, DeSales batters fanned 13 times.
Game one was called after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Irish tallied eight runs in the nightcap, but were 10-runned by a 19-8 count. Colton scored at least one run in each frame of game two.
The second game, like the opener, was called after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.