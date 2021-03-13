RICHLAND — DeSales lost its volleyball match here Friday, March 12, falling to Liberty Christian in four sets (25-15, 25-18, 10-25, 25-16).
Taylee Mooney finished the match with 10 assists and 12 aces on 23-of-26 serving for DeSales, but the Irish failed to overcome early difficulties.
"The Patriots brought energy into their gym on their Senior night," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "DeSales was late in answering the call."
Liberty Christian knocked the Irish into a corner with 8-0 runs in each of the first two periods.
DeSales began performing better towards the end of the second set, with "long volleys driven by tougher defense" Ruthven said, but the deficit was too much.
"The Lady Irish could not get their feet underneath them in the first two sets and were having difficulty in serve receive," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "Liberty Christian focused on it.”
Mooney then sparked an Irish rally in the third set, serving eight aces during a 13-point run.
DeSales dominated the period.
"Taylee served very strong and had Liberty Christian on their heels," Ruthven said. "The team played better defense and didn’t let Liberty back in the set."
The Irish continued playing well in the fourth set, only trailing 18-16 late, but as Ruthven remarked, that's when "the wheels came off on passing."
Liberty Christian wrapped up the match with a 7-0 run.