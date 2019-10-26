TOPPENISH — Quarterback Bobby Holtzinger rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Lucas Hicks caught six passes for 140 yards and two scores as DeSales held off Yakama Tribal, 42-34, in Class B-8 football action here Saturday afternoon.
Holtzinger scored on runs of 74, 58, and 29 yards and Hicks reeled in T.D. receptions of 75 and 14 yards as the Irish, who had dropped three of their previous four games, improved to 5-3.
The Eagles are now 1-5.
DeSales' defense intercepted three passes and recovered one fumble. Hicks had two of the picks and Joe Baffney had the other. Frankie Worden recovered the Yakama Tribal bobble.
"It was a tough game, but I'm so proud of the boys," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "A lot of kids stepped up."
The Irish play at St. John-Endicott next Friday.