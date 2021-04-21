Sandra Jean Holtzinger finished with five hits and four runs batted in, and DeSales High School’s softball team crushed Sunnyside Christian in both ends a doubleheader here Tuesday, April 20, winning the opener 16-6 before taking the second game 13-3.
Both games ended after five innings due to the mercy rule with the Irish (7-5 record) up by 10 runs.
Hadley Dunham tripled as she was 4-of-4 on the day with three walks from the lead off spot in the DeSales lineup, Mary Elizabeth Balof finished with two RBI and two doubles, and Kate Dunham went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBI.
Meanwhile, Layla Moon and Tori Moon shared DeSales pitching duties and together chalked up 12 strikeouts on the day.
Next, the Irish will play Saturday at Garfield-Palouse.