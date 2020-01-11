The DeSales Catholic High School Irish boys bounced back from Thursday's loss to basketball rival WWVA on Saturday, annihilating the Mabton Vikings 64-37 in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference clash, and showcasing their defense and rebounding prowess in the process.
"We were very pleased with the way we played defensively," Irish coach Greg Fazzari said. "It was important for us to bounce back for a league win after the loss on Thursday."
The Irish (6-5 overall, 3-3 in the EWAC) stepped up on defense through the first half, holding the Vikings to just five points through the first two stanzas, building themselves a 22-point lead in the process.
Both teams would heat up offensively in the third period and combine for 45 points, but the Irish refused to allow Mabton to close the gap and held them to a mere 25 percent shooting from the field.
Bobby Holtzinger and Matt Miedema led the Irish with sixteen points each for the day. Miedema also grabbed twelve rebounds to complete the double-double.
The Irish will be at home for their game with Liberty on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Irish 64, Vikings 37
MABTON (37) — Zavala 19, McCallum 5, Barajas 5, Preciado 3, Vasquez 2, Ramos 2, Ramirez 1.
DESALES (64) — Holtzinger 16, Miedema 16, T. Worden 8, J. Lesko 5, Lyford 4, Baffney 3, B. Lesko 1.
Mabton;2;3;23;9;—;37
DeSales;8;19;22;15;—;64
3-pt field goals — MAB 6; DeS 4. Fouls — MAB 23; DeS 19. Rebounds — MAB 28; DeS 59 (Miedema 12). Turnovers — MAB 26; DeS 19. Assists — MAB 5; DeS 8.