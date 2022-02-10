DeSales' boys basketball team opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter against St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse in the Irish gym on Thursday, Feb. 10, in their opening game of the Southeast 1B League District tournament.
The Eagles closed that lead to 31-25 at halftime, but DeSales' offense made it 53-32 after three quarters and the Irish rolled to a 66-43 victory to live up to their No. 1-seed in the tournament.
Jack Lesko led DeSales' offense with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, with Joe Baffney scoring 16 and Frankie Worden 15.
"We came out with a little fire inside tonight, and we jumped on them early," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "We played St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse early in the season and they have made some tremendous improvements and fought their way back into the game in the first half.
"The second half, we switched our defense up and that really gave us the edge to pile on some points in transition as well as the half-court game."
DeSales improved to 17-3 on the season, and next hosts Tekoa-Rosalia at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"I'm happy for the boys to come away with an opening-round win, but I'm not satisfied and neither are they," Wood said. "Our approach is one game at a time, and our game Saturday versus Tekoa-Rosalia is the only thing we are focused on."
