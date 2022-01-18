DeSales' boys basketball team outscored visiting Burbank 7-4 in overtime to take a 61-58 victory over the Coyotes in the Irish gym on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
DeSales held a 24-22 halftime lead, but Burbank took the lead in the third quarter with a 16-9 effort.
The Irish forced overtime by outscoring the Coyotes by five in the fourth quarter, with a late Burbank 3-pointer tying it up.
"My expectations for tonight were to compete and give everything they had for 32 minutes, and that was the message to the boys before the game," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "We know that when we play our style of basketball, good things happen.
"Tonight, we played with toughness, and a sheer will to win. I couldn't be more proud of these boys!
DeSales, now 12-2 overall and 4-0 in Southeast 1B East play, next hosts Touchet on Friday before going to Yakama Tribal on Saturday.
