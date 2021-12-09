TOUCHET — DeSales traveled to Touchet for girls and boys Southeast 1B League games on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The Irish boys handed the Indians a 65-19 defeat, while DeSales’ girls took home a 56-28 victory.
DeSales’ boys opened up an 18-8 first-quarter lead, and made it 41-10 at halftime and cruised to the victory.
Jack Lesko led DeSales with 18 points, with Frankie Worden putting up 11 and Joe Baffney 10.
“I was proud of the effort tonight,” Irish coach Eric Wood said. “We started the game kind of sloppy and not playing to our expectations, but we were able to turn it around in the second quarter.”
DeSales (3-1 overall, 2-0 in SE1B play) next hosts Yakima Nation Tribal on Saturday.
“Saturday is a big league game for us at home against Yakama Nation Tribal,” Wood said. “They are historically physical, play up-tempo and are well-coached. This will be a good test for us to see where we stack up early in the season.”
Touchet’s boys next host St. John-Endicott on Tuesday.
In the girls game, the Irish held a 39-11 halftime lead and rolled to the 56-28 win.
Touchet freshman forward Diana Rincon led the Indians with 18 points, with sophomore guard Marielle Mendoza putting up 8 and junior guard Tanya Luna rounding out Indians scoring with two.
“The well-coached DeSales girls got us into foul trouble early,” Indians coach Marshall Byerley said. “Marielle Mendoza had two fouls early in the first quarter and had to sit for most of the first and second quarter. Guard Tanya Luna filled in well running the offense in her absence.
“DeSales was a more physical team in the first half, and we had a few issues getting to rebounds,” he said. “Our second half was a lot better showing.
“Our girls are really starting to get comfortable on the floor,” Byerley said. “Our biggest difference in the second half was our strong rebounding from Rincon and team captain Rosetta Renwick.
“Our bench play has definitely improved and with a couple more games could really be a strength for us. We are improving with every game and look forward to the upcoming challenges.”
The Irish girls next host Yakama Nation Tribal on Saturday evening, while Touchet hosts St. John-Endicott on Tuesday.
