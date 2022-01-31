DeSales’ boys basketball team remained undefeated in Southeast 1B League play with a 70-39 victory over Touchet on Monday, Jan. 31.
The Irish opened up a 30-23 halftime lead, and outscored Touchet 19-4 in the third quarter to roll to the victory.
Frankie Worden and Jack Lesko both scored 15 points for DeSales, with Joe Baffney putting up 13 and Seamus Doohan 11.
The Irish improved to 16-2 overall and 7-0 in league play.
With the win, DeSales claimed the SE1B league title and the No. 1 seed heading into district play starting Feb. 10, where the Irish will host a first-round game.
“I couldn’t be happier for this team and our school, as it has been a long time since we have been league champions,” DeSales coach Eric Wood said. “These boys have worked extremely hard and have had to overcome some adversity; they deserve this championship.
“As happy as we are to have achieved this one goal that we set out for at the beginning of the season, we aren’t satisfied and still have two more big goals in mind to achieve.”
The Irish next play Friday at Sunnyside Christian.
Touchet hosts Colton on Tuesday before finishing off the regular season hosting Yakama Nation on Saturday.
