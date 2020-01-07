Pomeroy's boys invaded the Irish court to take on DeSales in a non-league basketball matchup on Tuesday night, and the Pirates played the home team to a 29-22 halftime deficit.
But Irish turned up the offense in the second half, and rolled to a 64-34 victory.
DeSales improved to 5-4 overall, and host Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Walla Walla Valley Academy on Thursday.
"We felt like we played four quarters," DeSales coach Greg Fazzari said. "I was pleased with the continuity."
The Pirates fell to 2-8 overall, and they go to Prescott for a Southeast 1B League matchup on Friday before hosting Touchet for another league game on Saturday.
"I thought we played a really good first half and started the second half well," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "It seemed like when Trent Gwinn got into foul trouble, we struggled after that point. We've just got to keep working to get better."
On Tuesday, DeSales' full-court press disrupted the Pirates' offense and the Irish led 19-12 after the first quarter.
Pomeroy chipped away at DeSales' lead to open the second quarter, closing within four, as the Irish did not score in the first three minutes.
The teams traded 3-pointers, and the Irish held their 29-22 margin at the half.
Pomeroy's Trent Gwinn racked up his fourth foul three minutes into the second half, and it took almost five minutes into the third quarter before Braedon Fruh ended the Pirates' scoring drought.
DeSales' Joe Baffney sunk a 2-point putback at the buzzer and drew a foul to extend the Irish's lead headed into the fourth quarter to 47-28.
Roy Fruci started the fourth quarter off for DeSales with a 3-pointer, and the Irish went on a 10-1 run in the first three minutes of the fourth.
DeSales kept up its offensive pressure and rolled to the victory as it emptied its bench.
Pomeroy 34 DeSales 64
Pomeroy (34) — Maves 9, Gwnn 9, Stallcop 5, Tr. Kimble 5, Bartels 4, Fruh 2.
Desales (64) — Fruci 14, J. Lesko 12, Holtzinger 11, Lyford 8, Scott 6, Baffney 4, T. Worden 3, B. Lesko 2, F. Worden 2, Miedema 2.
Pomeroy;12;10;6;6;—;34
Desales;19;10;18;17;—;64
3-point field goals — Pomeroy 1 (Maves 1), Desales 10 (Fruci 4). Fouls — Pomeroy 14, Desales 13. Fouled out — none.