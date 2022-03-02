SPOKANE — DeSales boys rebounded well from a regional tournament loss to No. 1-seeded Almira-Coulee-Hartline on Saturday, Feb. 26, with a 75-53 victory over Wellpinit in the first round of the state Class 1B basketball tournament in the Spokane Arena on Wednesday.
The Irish held a 15-14 halftime lead, and then clamped down on defense to take a 36-24 halftime lead.
DeSales extended that by outscoring Wellpinit 19-6 in the third quarter and rolled to the victory.
The Irish advance to play Cusick at 2 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out affair.
“Wellpinit shot the ball really well in the first quarter,” DeSales coach Eric Wood said. “They started off pretty hot. But we were able to execute our game plan, which was not to shoot 3’s and get in the paint, and we did that. In that second quarter, we turned up the defensive pressure, and Joe Baffney and Jack Lesko came up big for us.
“Ryan Chase hit a nice 3, and Frankie Worden came up big,” he said. “That really helped us jump out to a nice lead going into half.”
Worden scored seven of his 14 points in the game in that second quarter, with Baffney putting in six, Lesko five and Chase three.
Lesko finished the game with a game-high 20 points for the Irish, with Baffney scoring 18, Carter 11 and Chase six to go with Worden’s 14.
Wood credited DeSales’ game plan with the victory.
“Our kids executed our game plan,” he said. “We changed up pressures, we executed on what we knew about Wellpinit and did that really well.”
Wood said he felt that Saturday’s regional loss to Almira-Coulee-Hartline, a 39-36 decision, helped the Irish.
“It was a great win, the boys played extremely well,” Wood said. “I think it was a confidence boost (the three-point loss to A-C-H). We’ve always prided ourselves on defense, and I felt like we gave that game away to Almira. When you hold the No. 1 team to 39 points, it was only costly turnovers, not our defense, in that loss. It was a stepping stone to see where we’re out, I just hope we see those guys on Saturday at 7 p.m. (in the state title game).
“If we can continue what we did today we’ll be just fine,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better performance by our team at all. Tomorrow we take on Cusick, and we’re hopeful for the same outcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.