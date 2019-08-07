WEST POINT, Miss. — DeSales alumn Emily Baumgart birdied three more holes in the second round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur here at Old Waverly Golf Club on Tuesday, but she finished three strokes short of advancing any further.
Now going into her third year at Washington State University, Baumgart completed the second round with a 4-over par 76.
Combined with her 74 from Monday, which tied for 45th place out of 156, Baumgart turned in a 150.
The cut for third-round match play starting today, ended up at 147.