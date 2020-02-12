GRANGER, Wash. — DeSales came into the loser-out boys basketball playoff here Tuesday focused on limiting Burbank's high-scoring Peja Kinsey.
But the Coyotes had Creed Pariera and Dylan Frimodt, and they helped Burbank take over the game with a monster second-half.
While the Irish managed to limit Kinsey to only three points, Pariera tallied 24, Frimodt added 19, and Burbank came out of halftime with 10 unanswered before eliminating DeSales on a 62-49 defeat here in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
Koy Fruci led DeSales with 20 points, but the Irish (7-15 record) struggled to get much else.
"Our goal was to hold Kinsey's scoring down and win the battle of the boards," Irish coach Greg Fazzari said. "We accomplished both of those, but Frimoldt and Pariera had good nights for Columbia.
"We have been battling some flu," Fazzari said. "Several kids played sick tonight. We were proud of their effort."
DeSales only trailed 28-25 at halftime, but Burbank then took off at the start of the third quarter, leaving the Irish in the dust.
"(We) never recovered, " Fazzari said.
DeSales now must begin rebuilding for next year, and make up for the departures of seniors Bailey Lesko, Bobby Holtzinger, Matt Miedema, Timmy Worden and Nate Anhorn.
Coyotes 62, Irish 49
DeSALES (49) — Fruci 20, T. Worden 9, Lesko 6, Holtzinger 5, Lyford 3, F. Worden 3, Miedema 2, Scott 1.
BURBANK (62) — Pariera 24, Frimodrt 19, Koopman 8, Percifield 5, Kinsey 3, Lenke 3.
DeSales;12;13;9;15;—;49
Burbank;16;12;19;15;—;62