DeSales battled into Saturday's Edward Jones Christmas Classic girls basketball championship with a 48-44 win over College Place Friday and squared off with Brewster here Saturday.
The Bears opened on a 9-0 run and never looked back as they took the 2019 girls title with a 51-27 win.
The Irish finally pried the lid off the basket as Lesley Arceo scored with 2:38 left in the first. The Bears led after one, 11-2.
The Irish got two treys from freshman Emmalyne Jimenez, but Mikenna Kelpman drained three treys for the Bears as Brewster stretched the lead to 24-13 at the break.
"I was disappointed with the way we started the game," 25-year veteran Irish coach Tim Duncan said. "We had no energy and appeared timid in the face of Brewster's reputation."
Morgan Thomas drained a triple to cut the Bear lead to 26-16 with 6:55 left in the third. The Bears got three bombs from Kelpman and stretched the lead to 35-20 with 3:55 left. A Jimenez 3 ended the third as the Irish got within 35-24 entering the fourth.
A Jimenez triple was the only scoring for the Irish in the fourth as the Bears stretched the lead to the final 51-27 margin.
Kelpman posted a double, double to lead the Bears with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Jimenez led the Irish with four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Kenna Buratto contributed 12 rebounds and five assists to the Irish cause.
"I'm beginning to like Emmalyne more and more," Duncan said of his freshman. "She is not intimidated by anyone or anything.
"With our lack of energy, we still made it an 11-point game going to the fourth," Duncan summarized. "We had shots that we normally knock down, and proved we could play with them. We just didn't make them. We still have a lot of learning to do."
The Irish, without seniors Holly Buratto and Emily Ness, both out with injuries, travel to Dayton Saturday to battle Dayton-Waitsburg.
Irish 48, Hawks 44
In Friday's semifinal, DeSales frustrated College Place with a packed in 2x3 zone, outscored the Hawks 27-12 over the middle two quarters and earned a place in Saturday's championship with a 48-44 win over the Hawks.
"DeSales really packed (their zone) down low," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "They did a good defensive job on our bigs."
"The bottom three did a great job, especially Morgan Thomas," Irish coach Tim Duncan said. "They would go outside and hustle back to pack in the inside."
The Hawks got 12 points from Courtney Meliah to lead 16-11 after one.
The Irish zone took over. Lucia Skaarup scored five, including her second trey of the half and the Irish stormed back to lead 24-21 at intermission.
The Hawk press bothered the Irish all night, forcing 27 Irish turnovers, but DeSales managed to solve it enough to outscore the Hawks 14-7 in the third.
"Our press started out well," Hill commented. "We didn't adjust quickly enough and got down 10."
Lesley Arceo with four, Emmalyne Jimenez and Thomas both with treys, sparked the irish to a 38-28 lead going to the fourth.
The Hawk pressure turned the Irish over six times to start the fourth. Shea Kasenga went coast to coast for a bucket, and her bucket, off a Lena Weaver feed, got the Hawks within 38-36 with a little over four minutes left.
Thomas studied the ship with three of four free throws and a trey and the Irish went up 45-38 with 2:53 left.
The Irish made just enough free throws; three of seven, to hold off the Hawks and take a 48-44 win.
"We crawled back in it," Hill summarized. "It just wasn't quite enough. We'll keep working."
Meliah led the Hawks with 18 and Madilyn Neil finished with 11.
Thomas led the Irish with 15, but a big part of the win went to the floor generalship of Kenna Buratto. Buratto steadied the Irish against the Hawk press, scored eight, dished out four assists, and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.
"We needed this win," Duncan said of the Irish getting to .500 on the season at 3-3. "Kenna is our most experienced player. She knows what we want done. She did a good job. I'm really pleased with her work effort and results she gets."
College Place 47, Grant Union 43
With the Hawks taking the loss, they would find themselves in the consolation game, where they were pitted against the Grant Union Prospectors (colloquially known as the Lady Pros) and survived early foul trouble to take home third place in the tournament with a 47-43 win.
"The girls were really upset about taking the loss last night, so they really wanted it tonight," Hill said. "We just have to teach them to quit reaching. We're always putting teams in the bonus too early, so once we get that solved, we'll keep ourselves in games more."
To kick off the game, though, it was the Hawks taking the initiative and ratcheting up on defense.
The Hawks basketball teams this year have been notably fast and conspicuously aggressive, and their full-court press to open up the game pushed them out to an early 12-7 lead in the first period.
As Hill noted, though, the Hawks occasionally got too aggressive, and found themselves in early foul trouble.
"The idea is to create lots of turnovers. I just have to teach the girls that you don't have to get a steal by reaching in, because that's the big reason we pick up a lot of fouls," Hill mused.
She continued, "The girls fall into the trap of, 'we have to take the press off; we're getting fouls,' and that's not true; you just have to do it right. You have to keep to the passing lanes and get steals on a pass, as opposed to trying to pry it out. The refs will call that every time."
To that end, the Lady Pros struck back in the second period, using College Place's aggression to get themselves to the foul line, where they would shoot 8-for-13 in the second period. Combined with two timely three-pointers from sophomore Grace Taylor, it would be enough to give Grant Union a 25-23 lead at the half.
The Hawks refused to go away, though. They ran several versions of the standard give-and-go passing play and created open shooting opportunities for themselves at various points throughout the game.
"We try to make that work, especially when they're playing man and not watching the inbound," Hill explained. "We just have to make our shots when they're presented to us, but it's coming along."
In the meantime, though, the Hawks still couldn't get away from the ref's whistle, and the game slowed to a crawl in the third period. Grant Union used the foul shots mostly to their advantage, and carried over a 35-31 lead into the final period of play.
And finally, when push came to shove, the Hawks put their offense on display again.
They worked the ball from the outside inwards, using their post players to leverage the defense out of position on the other block, where another Hawk would be lying in wait for a wide open layup.
With the offense finally clicking again, the Hawks' full-court press became that much more imposing, as the turnovers they had been creating all night long finally started to turn into points. The Lady Pros had no answer for the Hawks in the closing minutes, and the Hawks would be able to run out the clock to close out the emotional affair.
Shea Kasenga led the team with eleven points on the day, and was generally the catalyst for the Hawks' offense. Maeve Thompson added nine more, and Maddy Neil tacked on eight.
Neil also finished the game with four assists, a team high. Thompson dished out three, and Kasenga and Courtney Meliah each added a pair.