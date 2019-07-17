MOLALLA, Ore. — Emily Baumgart added another page to her growing amateur golf resume here Tuesday by winning the stroke-play portion of the 118th Pacific Northwest Golf Association Women’s Amateur tournament at the Arrowhead Golf Club.
Baumgart, a DeSales High School graduate who recently completed her sophomore golf season at Washington State University in Pullman, fired a 5-under-par 66 Tuesday on the par-71 Arrowhead course after turning in a 2-over-par 73 during Monday’s first round.
Baumgart’s Tuesday round included six birdies and just one bogey as she captured medalist honors and earned a first-round bye into match-play competition that began this morning.
The Walla Walla native will take on the winner of this morning’s first-round match between Haley Greb of Pendleton and Amanda Elich of Camas in this afternoon’s second round.
Earlier this month, Baumgart qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur that will be contested in Mississippi next month.