MOLALLA, Ore. — With a three-hole lead and only two left, DeSales alumn Emily Baumgart bested Pendleton native Haley Greb in their single-elimination Round of 16 match at the 118th Pacific Northwest Women’s Amateur Tournament here on the Arrowhead Golf Club on Wednesday.
Baumgart, now a sophomore on the Washington State University, advanced to play Rino Sasaki of Japan in a quarterfinal match today.
Going in as the No. 1 seed, Baumgart got a bye out of the opening Round of 32 while Greb needed an extra playoff hole to get past Amanda Elich of Camas, Wash.
The Round of 16 saw Baumgart and Greb even on the front nine.
Baumgart took the 10th hole before Greb tied things up again on No. 12.
But after Baumgart victories on No. 13, 15 and 16, the match was settled.
Baumgart completed the 16 holes with 66 strokes, two up on Greb.