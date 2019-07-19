MOLALLA, Ore. — DeSales alumn Emily Baumgart finished her climb through the Pacific Northwest Women’s Amateur with a 5-and-4 match play loss to Rino Sasaki, of Japan, in a quarterfinal match here at Arrowhead Golf Club on Thursday.
By the time Baumgart (now a sophomore at Washington State University) was able to take her first hole on No. 13, Sasaki was already up five.
But another Sasaki victory on No. 14 to brought their match to an end.
Sasaki advanced to the semifinals where she edged Susan Xiao, of Surrey, British Columbia, in an 18-hole battle.
No player had more than a one-hole advantage, as the match went back and forth.
Sasaki birdied the par-4 17th for a 1-up lead, and closed out the match on the 18th with a par.
Sasaki advanced to take on Jacqueline Bendrick of Mercer Island, Wash., for a 36-hole final match starting early Friday morning.