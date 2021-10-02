The DeSales High School football team improved to 3-1 on the season Friday night, Oct. 1, at Ty Baffney Field.
Quarterback Joe Baffney threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns — two apiece to Seamus Doohan and Jaden Bingham — in a 66-18 victory over Yakama Tribal.
The Irish forged a 20-0 lead by the 5:14 mark of the first quarter on the strength of touchdown runs of five and 20 yards by Baffney.
Sandwiched between the TD jaunts was a Jack Lesko scoring reception of 3 yards.
Doohan caught touchdown passes of 19 and 24 yards in the second quarter and DeSales took a 36-6 advantage into halftime.
Baffney scored on a 42-yard gallop 1:05 into the third quarter and hit Bingham with a 27-yard scoring pass at the 8:55 mark.
Bingham hauled in a 10-yard TD throw from Baffney on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Sean Sollars ended the Irish scoring for the night on a 41-yard scamper at the 2:07 mark.
If there was one lowlight for the home team, it was in the penalty department. The Irish were flagged 14 times for 133 yards.
"I'm happy that we started strong for the third straight game, but we need to be more disciplined," DeSales coach Josh Richard said. "Fourteen penalties is unacceptable. We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but I'm confident we'll be able to improve and do what is required to be successful."
The Irish host Liberty Christian next Friday at 7 p.m.
