The Pomeroy, DeSales and Touchet basketball teams had players named to all-Southeast 1B District teams following the season.
The Pirate girls team, which finished fourth at the Class 1B state tournament in Spokane with an overtime victory over Mossyrock on Saturday, March 5, had senior Keely Maves named to the all-SE1B District Wheat Division first team.
Junior Jillian Herres earned second-team honors.
Pomeroy's boys saw senior Trent Gwinn named to the all-SE1B District first team, with Pirate junior Trevin Kimble garnering second-team honors.
Garfield-Palouse senior Kenzi Pedersen earned all-SE1B girls player of the year, with her coach Garrett Parrish named coach of the year.
Oakesdale junior Jackson Perry was named all-SE1B boys player of the year, with his coach Carl Crider coach of the year.
In the all-SE1B District Grape Division, DeSales girls junior Morgan Thomas and senior Maddie Wahl were named to the first team.
The Irish's Kevin Magnaghi shared girls coach of the year with Sunnyside Christian's Brian Bosma and Yakama Nation Tribal's John Scabbyrobe.
Touchet freshman Marielle Mendoza earned second-team honors.
On the Grape Division boys side, DeSales junior Jack Lesko and senior Frankie Worden were named to the all-SE1B District first team.
Irish junior Joe Baffney, and Touchet junior Alexis Gonzalez, earned second-team honors.
DeSales boys coach Eric Wood was named coach of the year.
Yakama Nation Tribal senior Justice Hart earned player of the year.
