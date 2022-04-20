POMEROY — DeSales won a pair of Southeast 1B League softball games over Pomeroy here on Tuesday, April 19.
The Irish won the opener, 12-1, before taking the nightcap in a slugfest, 24-20.
The Pirates got the first run of the game in the first inning, with DeSales answering with three in the first, and then tacked on six in the second, another in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game early.
Taylor Gilbert went 2-for-3 at the plate for Pomeroy, with Keely Maves going 1-2 with a double.
In game two, the teams played to a 4-all tie headed to the third, when the Irish took a 7-4 lead.
The Pirates answered with a seven-run fourth, and DeSales answered with five runs in its half of the inning for a 12-11 lead.
Pomeroy scored three more in the fifth, two in the six and four in the seventh, but the Irish countered with five runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and three in the seventh for the win.
In the nightcap, Gilbert went 3-for-5 with a triple for the Pirates, Elizabeth Ruchert went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI, Maves went 6-for-6 with a home run, four singles, a double and five RBI, Kaylee Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and eighth grader Grace Hart went 2-for-5 with two RBI.
The Irish next host Tekoa-Oakesdale on Friday, while Pomeroy hosts T-O on Tuesday.
