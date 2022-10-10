DeSales started a busy week of volleyball last Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a match at Touchet, before facing Liberty Christian on Wednesday and Yakama Tribal on Thursday.
"The Lady Irish had goals of minimizing errors, improving teamwork and being more aggressive on offense," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said of the Touchet match. "We were able to accomplish those goals."
The Irish won the match in three sets, 25-12, 25-14 and 25-17.
In Richland, Liberty Christian won the match 25-11, 25-10 and 25-16.
"Liberty is a strong team and it took the Irish awhile to pick up the tempo of our game to be able to run with them," Ruthven said. "They had very good serving and placement on their attacks, and we did not handle it well. Very proud of the ladies as they never stopped hustling and kept Liberty Christian working."
At Yakama Tribal Nation on Thursday, DeSales won a four-set match, 20-25, 25-16, 25-9 and 25-15.
"The ladies came out strong in the first, but relaxed at the end of the set to give the first set away," Ruthven said. "Their determination and confidence improved in the second, third and fourth sets to take control and win the match."
Stat leaders for the Irish included Helen Hellberg Wilson with 22 digs, Alexis Wooters had six aces and was 40 of 42 for 95% from the service line, Tayle Mooney had 28 assists and was 48 of 54 for 89% from the service line with 19 aces, and Anniston Jimenez had 12 kills and six blocks.
The Irish are now 2-3 in Southeast 1B League play, as they host Prescott on Tuesday.
"There were great team efforts and improvement by all of the Lady Irish this past week," Ruthven said. "We will take that into the second half of the league season on Tuesday against Prescott at DeSales."
