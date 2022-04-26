POMEROY — DeSales Catholic High School's undefeated varsity baseball team won a doubleheader Tuesday, April 26, as the Irish routed Pomeroy in 14-1 and 13-7 victories.
Sal Sisk finished the day with seven runs batted in for the Irish (14-0 record), who jumped on the Pirates with six runs in the very first inning.
The Irish wound up taking the opener in five innings due to the mercy rule as the Pirates mustered only one hit off DeSales pitcher Ryan Chase, who chalked up seven strikeouts.
In the second game, the Irish broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with a six-run rally before pacing the Pirates the rest of the way.
The Irish will next play Saturday at Colton while Pomeroy visits Touchet for a matchup scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
