SPOKANE — DeSales Catholic High School's undefeated varsity baseball team won a postseason district championship on Wednesday, May 11, as the Irish knocked off Almira-Coulee-Hartline for an 8-3 victory in the title game at Northwest Christian High.
The Southeast 1B Conference regular-season champion Irish (19-0 record) had already clinched a spot in the state tournament, starting next week with regional playoffs, but they still came in looking to capture the district title.
"Our boys battled the entire day and had that never-quit attitude," Irish coach Keith Woelber said.
Joe Baffney delivered the big hit, a two-run triple in the fifth inning with the Irish already down 2-1. He put them in control the rest of the way.
The Irish added four more runs in the fifth, and teammate Ryan Chase kept them ahead by pitching a scoreless sixth inning.
Chase had started, and ended up recording six strikeouts before reliever Sal Sisk finished off ACH in the seventh.
"We got down early to a great ACH team, but our boys kept competing and never gave up," Woelber said. "Ryan Chase was great on the mound, battling every out against ACH.
"Joe Baffney came up big in the fifth with a 3-2 count triple scoring two runs to give us a lead that Ryan could manage.
"Sal Sisk came in in the seventh to finish the game.
"All around it was a great game to be a part of."
