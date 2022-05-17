NORTHPORT, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team rallied for an exciting postseason district tournament win eight miles shy of the Canadian border Monday, May 16, as the Irish scored five runs in the seventh inning to knock off Northport with a 10-7 victory.
The double-elimination tournament advanced the Irish (12-7 record) to a semifinal Friday in Spokane at Franklin Park against Liberty Christian.
Victory on Monday featured Hadley Dunham, the 1B Southeast Conference Player of the Year, going 5-for-5 with a triple and three runs batted in while Kate Dunham was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a sacrifice fly and five RBI's, and Mary-Elizabeth Balof was 3-for-4 with two RBI's.
They had a 5-0 lead by the bottom of the sixth inning, but that was when Northport (of 1B Northeast) took over with a seven-run outburst.
The Irish were now only three outs away from defeat as Kate Dunham doubled to lead of the seventh, and they eventually tied things up at 7-7 before Hadley Dunham put them back in control on her bases-loaded double.
“I told my runners at third not to try and advance on a passed ball or wild pitch, because I didn’t want to take the bat out of Hadley’s hands," Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "She proved once again why she’s the P.O.Y.; because she thrives to be involved with the game on the line.”
Kate Dunham pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to seal the win, wrapping up a complete-game performance with eight strikeouts.
