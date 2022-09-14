Oakesdale came to town, and left with a three-set volleyball victory over host DeSales on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Nighthawks won the match 25-4, 25-15, 25-8.
The loss drops the Irish to 1-3 on the season.
Oaksdale is a very experienced and established program. DeSales struggled in the 1st with passing and execution of the offense. "Pomeroy is a powerful team and we were slow to react to the ball. This did not allow any offensive production in the 1st set".
The 2nd set DeSales improved passing and defense, was able to get some offense production and worked hard to stay in the set.
There were some good volleys in the 3rd but Oaksdale was to strong for the Irish.
"Our players fought hard in all three sets," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. "We had some different lineups in, and through this the players worked to adjust to new roles and worked hard as a team."
Defensively, the Irish were led by Helen Helberg Wilson with five digs, Regina Nelson with six digs and Anniston Jimenez with nine digs.
Offensively, DeSales setter Tayle Mooney spread the ball around and ended with five assists.
The Irish next go to the Yakima Sundome Tournament on Friday, then go to Pomeroy for a non-league match on Saturday.
