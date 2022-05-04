COLTON — DeSales Catholic High School's undefeated varsity baseball team picked up back-to-back shutout wins Wednesday, May 4, as the Irish took a doubleheader at Colton with 10-0 and 15-0 victories.
Ryan Chase, Sal Sisk and Billy Holtzinger combined to pitch 11 dominant innings for the Irish (16-0 record), together chalking up 20 strikeouts while limiting Colton to four hits on the day.
Remy Acreo had three hits and three runs batted in for the Irish in the opener, and then teammate Daniel Balof had three hits and two RBIs in the second game.
The Irish are back at it Thursday, hosting McLoughlin High School for a regular season finale with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
