YAKIMA — DeSales softball's run at the Washington State 1B tournament ended with an 8-5 loss to Mossyrock at the Gateway Sports Complex here on Saturday, May 27.
The Irish opened with a state-quarterfinal win over Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 10-6, on Friday, before eventual state champion Liberty Christian knocked them into the consolation bracket with a 12-2 victory in their semifinal game.
That put DeSales into the elimination game against Mossyrock.
In the opening game against Almira-Coulee-Hartline, the Irish broke a 2-all tie after the first inning with a four-run second inning, and tacked on four more in the fourth for the win.
"In a rematch from the Districts the previous week in Spokane, the DeSales softball team beat ACH again, this time not needing to win on a ‘walk-off,’" Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "Irish players Kate Dunham, Dylan Grant and Lauren Rohde contributed three hits each, as DeSales banged out 14 hits to defeat ACH. Dunham pitched the Irish to victory by striking out 11 and limiting the Warriors to five hits as they secured a spot in the State semifinal game."
In that semifinal matchup against Liberty Christian, the Patriots jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, outhit the Irish 12-5 and took advantage of four DeSales errors for the victory.
Liberty Christian went on to hand Inchelium a 12-2 loss to win the State 1B title.
The loss put DeSales into game against Mossyrock on Saturday afternoon, but the Irish were unable to duplicate their third-place finish at last year's State tournament.
