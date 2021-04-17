Jennifer Doohan stroked three hits and drove in three runs Friday, April 16, as DeSales claimed the first game of a high school softball doubleheader with the Walla Walla High School junior varsity by an 11-6 count.
The baby Blue Devils took the nightcap, 14-7.
The Irish collected 10 hits in the first game on the path to victory.
Wa-Hi, after allowing a first-inning run, tallied five times in its half of the first. The Blue Devils blew the game open with four runs in the third inning and scored five more runs in the fourth.