YAKIMA — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team secured a spot in the state championship tournament by winning its second district playoff Friday, May 20, in Yakima at Franklin Park.
The Irish (13-8 record) had to overcome rough start to the day after Liberty Christian handed them a 9-5 loss in their district semifinal.
But the double-elimination tournament gave the Irish another chance, and they bounced back with a 21-5 rout of Wilbur-Creston-Keller.
With their victory came an automatic ticket to state, which is scheduled to begin May 27 in Yakima at Gateway Sports Complex.
A hail storm following their victory over Wilbur-Creston-Keller forced the cancellation of a match between the Irish and Inchelium for third place at districts, but the Irish still expect to be seeded for state this weekend.
"It was good to get back on the field after the tough loss to LC," Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "We knew we needed to win one of three today to qualify for the state tournament."
Though the third-place game was cancelled, the Irish still had a busy day at districts.
Hadley Dunham finished the day 6-for-7 with a double, five stolen bases and four runs batted in for the Irish while teammate Mary-Elizabeth Balof was 6-for-8 with three RBI's, Maddie Wahl went 5-for-7 with two doubles and four RBI's, and Kate Dunham was 3-for-7 with two doubles.
Kate Dunham also shared pitching duties with Abigail Guest, each spinning a complete game and together chalking up 22 strikeouts.
Starting the day against Liberty Christian, the Irish only trailed 6-5 midway through the fifth inning before the Patriots pulled away.
“Kate pitched magnificently again, but we let her down defensively with six errors, three in the second, which allowed them to score five unearned runs,” coach Wahl said. “I was proud of us battling back to narrow the deficit to 6-5 after four, but that bad inning zapped us.”
The Irish shrugged off the setback and jumped on Wilbur-Creston-Keller with 13 runs in the top of the first, before increasing the lead to 17-0 by the third.
"The big first inning took a lot of pressure off us," coach Wahl said. "It was good to see Abi pitch as long as she did, because that was the longest she’s pitched in a game and we will need her to duplicate that next week, if not twice. The lead also benefited us defensively, as the girls settled down and made plays, committing only one error."
