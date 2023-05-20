SPOKANE — DeSales' softball team secured a berth at the Washington State 1B tournament after play at the District 6/7/9 tourney at Franklin Park on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.
The Irish started their tournament run with a rout of Mary Walker, 22-4, on Friday.
On Saturday, DeSales fell to Liberty Christian, 11-1, edged Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 10-9, to clinch a state berth, and then lost to Sunnyside Christian, 6-3.
In Friday's game, two runs in the top of the first inning put the Irish up and began the rout of Mary Walker.
"Kate Dunham led the Irish at the plate and on the hill, as she collected five hits in five at-bats with a home run and two triples, and limited the Chargers to two hits while striking out 10 in a mercy rule shortened five-inning game," DeSales coach Pat Wahl said. "DeSales’ 17 hits were too much for MW, as all but one starter scored twice in the rout.
On Saturday, the Irish fell behind Liberty Christian 2-0 in the first inning, and 8-0 after three, in the 11-1 loss to open the day's play.
Against A-C-H, DeSales fell behind 5-0 after three innings before clawing back into the game. The Irish made it 5-3 after four innings, tied it at 6 in the fifth and finished regulation tied at 8-all.
In the eighth inning, DeSales' winning hit was a two-run double by Caroline Kutsch, which plated Abi Guest with the tying run and Dylan Grant with the winning run, assuring the Irish of a berth in the State tournament beginning Friday in Yakima.
"Three DeSales pitchers combined to strike out 10 ACH batters," Wahl said, "as the Irish roared back from a 5-0 deficit in the bottom of the fifth to win in the bottom of the eighth inning, 10-9."
Against Sunnyside Christian, DeSales grabbed a 2-0 lead after three innings, but the Knights tied it up after the fifth and their four-run sixth lifted them to the 6-3 win.
"Abi Guest struck out 10 Sunnyside Christian batters, and the DeSales Irish outhit the Knights 9-7, but it wasn’t enough, as Sunnyside took the District third-place/fourth-place game, 6-3," Wahl said.
"This was the fourth meeting between the two teams in eight days, as both will participate in the State tournament beginning next Friday in Yakima with the possibility of meeting each other again once or twice," he said.
DeSales opens State play with quarterfinals play against Almira-Coulee-Hartline on Friday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
