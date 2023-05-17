DeSales' softball team played in a three-way Southeast 1B League tiebreaker on Wednesday, May 17, at Walla Walla Community College's field.
The Irish dropped the opening game, 4-3, to Sunnyside Christian in an extra-inning affair that was delayed by a thunderstorm.
That put Colton into a game against Sunnyside Christian, which the Knights won by a run, 7-6.
Then, Colton and DeSales went into a winner-to-state, loser-out matchup, which was in progress at the U-B's print deadline.
See the final results at union-bulletin.com/sports.
