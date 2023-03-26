DeSales' softball team picked up 15-4 and 25-2 victories over Garfield-Palouse on the Irish field on Saturday, March 25.
In the opener, DeSales jumped out to a 10-1 lead after two innings, led 13-3 after three and added two in the fourth to end the game after the top of the fifth.
The Irish's Kate Dunham had three of her team's eight hits in the game, helping out her complete game, two-hitter in the circle as she struck out 14 Gar-Pal batters.
In the nightcap, an 11-run second inning sparked DeSales' rout, which also ended early.
Dunham and Janee Doohan each had two of the Irish's seven hits.
"The DeSales offense benefited from 15 walks and eight hit-by-pitches in game two to support the pitching of Guest and (Caroline) Kutsch, who combined to strikeout eight," Irish coach Pat Wahl said. "DeSales’ staff K’d 22 in the doubleheader, while allowing only five safeties and the defense supported the pitchers by committing zero errors in the DH."
DeSales goes to Colton for a twin bill on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.