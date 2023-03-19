RITZVILLE, Wash. — DeSales' softball team rallied from a 13-5 first-game loss to split with Lind-Ritzville-Sprague with a 21-7 victory in the nightcap on Saturday, March 18.
In the opener, the Irish plated two first-inning runs, only to hand Lind-Ritzville answer with three in the bottom of the inning, and tacked on another in the second for a 4-2 lead.
DeSales tied it up in the top of the third, only to see L-R-S take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third, responded to the Irish's fourth-inning run with four in the bottom of the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Four errors hurt the Irish in the loss.
Kate Dunham and Abi Guest both had two of DeSales' seven hits in the game.
Dunham had 16 strikeouts in the circle for the Irish, allowing one earned run.
In the nightcap, the Irish held a 2-1 lead after one inning, made it 4-1 in the top of second and L-R grabbed a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the second.
DeSales' offense then took control, scoring six third-inning runs, two more in the fifth and nine in the sixth to end the game early via the mercy rule.
Dunham had a home run while smacking three hits for DeSales, with Guest also getting three hits, and Lauren Rohde and Caroline Kutsch each had two as the Irish had 13 hits in the game.
Guest and Dunham teamed up in the circle for DeSales, with Guest striking out 12.
DeSales next host Burbank for a twin bill on Tuesday.
