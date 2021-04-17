POMEROY — The DeSales High School softball team traveled here Saturday, April 17, and snatched both ends of a doubleheader from the host Pirates.
The Irish rolled to a 22-5 win in the first game and withstood a late Pomeroy rally in game two for a 17-10 victory.
DeSales scored six times in the day's first inning. It scored twice in the second inning, five times in the third, twice more in the fourth inning, and seven times in the fifth.
Mary Balof had four hits and three runs batted in for the Irish. DeSales' Sandra Holtzinger slugged three hits and drove in four.
DeSales scored eight runs in the first inning of the nightcap and led 12-0 after three frames of play.
Pomeroy closed the gap to three, 12-9, by the end of the sixth inning before the Irish put five runs on the board in the seventh.
Layla Moon had three hits and an equal number of RBIs for DeSales in the second game.