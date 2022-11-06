DeSales High School’s football team will open play in the Class 1B state playoffs against Quilcene on Friday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. on Ty Baffney Field, according to pairings released Sunday on the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Web site.
The contest will pit the sixth-seeded Irish against the 11th-seeded Raiders. Friday’s winner will play No. 3 seed Liberty Christian the following weekend in the state quarterfinals.
DeSales, which finished second in the Southeast 1B League, will take an 8-1 record into Friday’s game against Quilcene — which concluded its regular-season schedule 6-4.
